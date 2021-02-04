Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $13.71 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

CASY stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.75. 4,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $209.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

