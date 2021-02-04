Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $20,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. 80,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,431. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

