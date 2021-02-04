Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,382 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,133,000 after purchasing an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 239,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.36. 626,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

