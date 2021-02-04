Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 48,300 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Mueller Water Products worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 385,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $14,856,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 149,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

