Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 2.2% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $90,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 117.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 493,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396,275. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

