Creative Planning Acquires 400 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $15,096,000. Barings LLC increased its position in Cigna by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

