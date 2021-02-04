Creative Planning Boosts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 295.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.