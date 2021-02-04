Creative Planning Cuts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $168.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

