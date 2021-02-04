Creative Planning Purchases 183,204 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2,243.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,204 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.25% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,708,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86.

