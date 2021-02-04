Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,943,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.