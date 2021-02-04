Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $40,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $298.36 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.43.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

