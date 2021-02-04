Cred (LBA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Cred has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $166,615.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00065026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.01324860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,101.68 or 0.05616798 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00043679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

