Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of CRARY opened at $5.86 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

