Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Up 21.6% in January

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE CS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,848. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,201 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,485,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 238,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 871,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 216,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

