Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,400 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,694.88 ($22.14).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,298.40 ($16.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,277.60 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The company has a market cap of £65.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,373.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,439.91.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,627 shares of company stock worth $50,399,841.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

