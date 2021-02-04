Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,760.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,477.15.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,499.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 179.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,553.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,422.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,299.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.