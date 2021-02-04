Credit Suisse Group Lowers Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to $42.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDVMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

