Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

