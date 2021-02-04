Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to “Outperform”

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FSUGY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortescue Metals Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $40.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

