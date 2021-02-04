Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.