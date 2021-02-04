Credits (CS) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $98,835.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

