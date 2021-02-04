Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cree's fiscal Q2 results reflected gains from incremental adoption of SiC products in new applications and synergies from partnership with Arrow Electronics. Moreover, divestiture of Cree's LED Products business unit to SMART Global is projected to aid it to support the industry’s transition from silicon to silicon carbide (SiC), which is gaining ground. Further, strength witnessed in power applications, RF (radio frequency) devices, reviving automotive sector, and gains from 5G transition, hold promise. Notably, shares of Cree have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, weak demand and headwinds from lower utilization in materials business remain concerns. Reduction in factory efficiency on account of safety measures is likely to weigh on margins. Also, the company provided bleak guidance for fiscal third quarter.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $126.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,959 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Cree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

