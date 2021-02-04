Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

AXP opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $108.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

