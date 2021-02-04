Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $263.43 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $712.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

