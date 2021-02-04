Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $191.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.