Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.37.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.43.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.