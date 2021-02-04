CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,900 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 683,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CRH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 466,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,423. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $47.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 90,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.