Critical Analysis: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) & Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and JBG SMITH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 2.61 -$36.40 million N/A N/A JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 6.28 $65.57 million $1.61 19.07

JBG SMITH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alexander & Baldwin and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.42%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 2.85% 1.01% 0.53% JBG SMITH Properties 2.87% 0.52% 0.29%

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats JBG SMITH Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

