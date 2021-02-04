Critical Survey: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -8.48 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aptose Biosciences and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $11.29, suggesting a potential upside of 155.91%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -49.53% -46.65% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A -302.22% -128.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Patriot Scientific Corporation operates as an intellectual-property licensing company. The company's Moore Microprocessor Patent portfolio that includes U.S. patents, as well as European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones, portable music players, communications infrastructure, medical equipment, and automobiles. Patriot Scientific Corporation is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

