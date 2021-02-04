Cronos Group’s (CRON) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 34.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,001,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.