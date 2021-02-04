Crowns (CWS) Market Capitalization Tops $9.57 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and $6.67 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $18.12 or 0.00049522 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00146341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 138.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00105687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00245472 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00040237 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork.

Crowns Coin Trading

Crowns can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.