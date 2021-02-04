CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.84. 7,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.