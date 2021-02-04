CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 6,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

