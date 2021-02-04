CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CSLLY opened at $107.15 on Thursday. CSL has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Get CSL alerts:

CSLLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.