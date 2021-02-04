CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.50

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $10.90. CSP shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 12,107 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.