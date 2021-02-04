CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $53,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. AJO LP increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 12.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 65,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 87.5% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,917. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $64.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $213.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

