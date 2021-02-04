Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,266 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.78.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

