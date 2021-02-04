Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,287 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.22. 42,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

