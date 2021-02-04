CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Up 7.2%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $16.93. 5,641,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 1,511,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last 90 days.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

