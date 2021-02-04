CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Up 126.1% This Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 2,315.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 126.1% higher against the US dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $604,774.51 and approximately $865.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00396563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003594 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

