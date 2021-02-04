Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.05. Cutera posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $477.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 19.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 21.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 358.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

