CVB Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,053,000 after acquiring an additional 547,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CVB Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 350,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CVB Financial by 63.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVB Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 112,916 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

