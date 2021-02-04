CVB Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.