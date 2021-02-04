CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $16.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter.

CVR Energy stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

