Cwm LLC Buys 278 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SWX opened at $60.51 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

