Cwm LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after acquiring an additional 286,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after acquiring an additional 220,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.