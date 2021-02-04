Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,572.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

