Cwm LLC Sells 228 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

