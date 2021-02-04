Cwm LLC Sells 308 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1,973.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

RCL stock opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

