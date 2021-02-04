Cwm LLC Sells 876 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,716.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39,600.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 597,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.